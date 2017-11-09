Wisconsin Assembly voting on limiting police bodycam access

National Politics

Associated Press

November 09, 2017

MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Legislature is set to vote on a Republican-backed proposal limiting the public's access to footage from police body cameras.

The bill up Thursday has the support of law enforcement agencies across the state. Supporters say the goal is to institute privacy protections for members of the public unwittingly captured on police cameras.

Under the proposal, all footage from a police body camera would be exempt from Wisconsin's open records law except for video involving injuries, deaths, arrests and searches.

But if footage was taken in a place where someone has a reasonable expectation of privacy, police would have to obtain permission from any victims, witnesses and property owners before it could be released to the public.

Opponents say that will result in most video being held back.

