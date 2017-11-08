Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, speaks at the Macomb County Republican Party dinner in Warren, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be joining two of his primary challengers at an event later this week honoring Bannon, his campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, speaks at the Macomb County Republican Party dinner in Warren, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be joining two of his primary challengers at an event later this week honoring Bannon, his campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Paul Sancya AP Photo
National Politics

Steve Bannon in Michigan: 'You can't fake Trump agenda'

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:42 PM

WARREN, Mich.

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon says Republican candidates can't "fake" Trump's agenda, adding that it's a "winning one" despite Democrats' fresh election victories.

Bannon spoke Wednesday night at a GOP "unity" dinner in Macomb County, Michigan, on the one-year anniversary of Trump's presidential victory.

He says Republican Ed Gillespie's loss in Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial race shows "you have to go all in" on Trump's agenda, but he also downplayed the defeat, calling Virginia a "blue state."

Bannon says Trump has had victories and defeats in his 10 months in office. He blames most of the losses on "establishment" Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Suburban Detroit's Macomb County is where working-class voters helped Trump become the first GOP nominee to win Michigan in 28 years.

