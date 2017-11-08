National Politics

SC Gov. McMaster to attend Bannon event at The Citadel

Associated Press

November 08, 2017 7:12 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is joining two of his primary challengers at an event this week honoring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

McMaster's campaign tells The Associated Press he'll attend the annual Patriot Dinner happening Friday at The Citadel. Former state labor chief Catherine Templeton confirmed to AP she's introducing Bannon. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has also told AP he's looking forward to attending the event.

Bannon hasn't made an endorsement in the race, but Templeton says they've stayed in touch since the Trump administration courted her for a Labor Department post.

McMaster, the first statewide elected official in the country to endorse Trump, has the president's backing in next year's gubernatorial primary.

In Alabama, Bannon backed a candidate who defeated Trump's pick for U.S. Senate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video