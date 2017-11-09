National Politics

Marriage waiting period elimination passes Assembly

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 4:13 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Couples who get divorced would no longer have to wait six months before remarrying under a bill approved by the Wisconsin Assembly.

Under state current law, a person who was a party to a divorce action in Wisconsin or any other state must wait six months after the divorce is granted before remarrying. The bipartisan bill approved Thursday would do away with the waiting period.

The proposal's author, Republican Rep. Cindi Duchow, says the waiting period penalizes people who get divorced when they've broken no laws.

The bill now heads to the state Senate. It would have to pass there and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

