National Politics

Democrat wins House special election in North Charleston

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:40 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A Democrat has easily won a special election to fill a vacancy in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Unofficial returns show that 28-year-old Democrat Marvin Pendarvis of North Charleston easily defeated Republican Theron Sandy on Tuesday for the seat, which includes part of Dorchester County.

Democratic Rep. Seth Whipper gave up the seat he's held for 22 years this summer to become a Charleston County magistrate.

Pendarvis had 81 percent of the vote against Sandy. Both men are attorneys.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video