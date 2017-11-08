National Politics

Marijuana legalization gets support with Murphy's win

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 1:12 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana in New Jersey say Phil Murphy's win Tuesday night will pave the way for pot legislation.

NJ.com reports Democrat Phil Murphy defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno to succeed term-limited Gov. Chris Christie. Murphy is a strong supporter of legalizing and taxing marijuana. The governor-elect has highlighted an estimated $300 million in tax revenue from legal pot that he says could help fund education programs and public worker pensions.

Democratic state Sen. Nicholas Scutari, the sponsor of a recreational cannabis bill, says Murphy is fully committed to legalizing marijuana. Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney hopes to pass the measure as soon as the new governor gets situated.

Scutari says he will continue to meet with industry leaders as he revises the bill.

