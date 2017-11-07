National Politics

Transgender candidate elected to Pennsylvania school board

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 10:08 PM

ERIE, Pa.

A western Pennsylvania school board has a new, openly transgender member.

The Erie Times-News reports Tyler Titus won one of four open seats on the Erie School Board on Tuesday.

The Victory Fund, a political action committee dedicated to electing openly LGBT people, says 33-year-old Titus is the first openly transgender person ever elected in the state of Pennsylvania.

Titus is a clinical therapist and Democrat who won a write-in Democratic nomination in May.

Titus isn't the only transgender candidate elected to public office Tuesday.

In Virginia, a transgender candidate defeated an incumbent lawmaker who sponsored a bill that would have restricted which bathrooms she could use.

Democrat Danica Roem will be the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the United States.

