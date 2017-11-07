The Latest: De Blasio wins second term as NYC mayor

The Latest on New York state elections (all times local):
9:25 p.m.
Democrat Bill de Blasio has won re-election as mayor of New York City.
De Blasio defeated Republican state lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis as well as several third-party candidates. The Associated Press called the election for de Blasio shortly after polls closed in the city, which leans heavily Democratic.
On the campaign trail the mayor touted his success enacting universal pre-K and cited efforts to expand affordable housing and keep New York City affordable for all income levels. He said that if given a second term he would pursue further investments in education and housing and stand up to the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.
The 56-year-old mayor's first term was dogged by feuds with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh), and investigations into campaign donations and pay-to-play politics.
12:20 a.m.
Voters in New York City are poised to decide whether to give Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio a second term.
Tuesday's election also features three statewide ballot questions, including one asking voters if they want to hold the state's first constitutional convention in 50 years.
Syracuse, Albany, Buffalo and Rochester also are holding mayoral elections.
If a constitutional convention is approved, voters would pick delegates who would consider changes to the state's governing document. Supporters say a convention is an opportunity to address corruption, but opponents say the risk that special interests could take over the convention is too great.
Voters also will face a proposed constitutional amendment that, if approved, would authorize judges to strip the pensions of any official convicted of corruption.
