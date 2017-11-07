National Politics

Hearing on 2015 Mississippi election dispute set for April

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 6:23 PM

MCCOMB, Miss.

A Democratic primary candidate for the Mississippi House of Representatives will finally get the chance to challenge her 2015 election loss in court in April.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that specially appointed Pike County Circuit Judge James Bell has scheduled Tasha Dillon's contest of Rep David Myers' victory in the District 98 race for April 30.

Bell also scheduled a ballot review in March.

Dillon alleges voting irregularities, illegal campaigning and mishandled ballots. Myers and election officials deny wrongdoing.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that courts, not the Legislature, should decide primary challenges. The case has since been on hold because Myers is on military duty in the Middle East.

Myers beat Dillon 2,003 to 1,859 and won a fifth term representing parts of Pike and Walthall counties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video