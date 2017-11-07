Judge orders seizure of raffle tickets tied to mayor's race

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered the seizure of raffle tickets offering the chance to win cash or an iPhoneX for voting in the Harrisburg mayor's race.
PennLive.com reports that the emergency injunction orders sheriff's deputies to visit all city polling stations to collect the tickets.
Common Pleas Judge Scott Evans said in his ruling that the ticket is "promoting of a particular race and suggestive of balloting."
A Dauphin County spokeswoman said the injunction was "prompted by a voter filing." First Assistant District Attorney Fran Chardo said his office was investigating.
The flier doesn't say who is behind the raffle and references only a Facebook page. One resident told PennLive.com that it was distributed along with a flier urging a write-in vote for one of the candidates.
