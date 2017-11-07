National Politics

Worker at medical unit in Texas gets prison for inmate abuse

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:42 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas

Officials say an Arkansas man who was working at a federal medical prison in Texas must serve a year behind bars for molesting a female inmate he was overseeing.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Matthew McGaugh of Hensley, Arkansas, was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in Fort Worth. McGaugh in July pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a ward.

McGaugh worked as a case manager at the Carswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth. Prosecutors, in a statement , said McGaugh last year engaged in multiple sexual acts with an inmate under his supervision. The indictment says McGaugh forced the prisoner to perform a sex act on him.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says the duties of a case manager include evaluating the progress of inmates and developing release plans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video