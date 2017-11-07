Worker at medical unit in Texas gets prison for inmate abuse

Officials say an Arkansas man who was working at a federal medical prison in Texas must serve a year behind bars for molesting a female inmate he was overseeing.
Prosecutors say 39-year-old Matthew McGaugh of Hensley, Arkansas, was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in Fort Worth. McGaugh in July pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a ward.
McGaugh worked as a case manager at the Carswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth. Prosecutors, in a statement , said McGaugh last year engaged in multiple sexual acts with an inmate under his supervision. The indictment says McGaugh forced the prisoner to perform a sex act on him.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says the duties of a case manager include evaluating the progress of inmates and developing release plans.
