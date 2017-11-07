National Politics

Florida Gov. raises questions about Supreme Court justices

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 1:12 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is raising questions about how justices on the Florida Supreme Court are handling a case that could greatly affect the court's future.

Scott's general counsel this week asked the high court to hand over a document that Justice Barbara Pariente was seen discussing with Chief Justice Jorge Labarga during a court hearing. The Scott administration also asked for all raw audio recordings of the two hours justices were in court.

The discussion came right after a hearing over a lawsuit that deals with whether Scott can appoint three new justices on his final day in office in 2019.

Part of the conversation between the two justices was caught by the state-run Florida Channel.

Scott said Tuesday that he wants to know exactly what the justices were discussing.

