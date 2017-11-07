The Latest: Senate sex-harassment target won't talk

The Latest on legislative action in Springfield (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
The subject of a sexual harassment complaint that has engulfed the state Capitol told reporters he won't discuss allegations publicly before speaking with the new investigator on the case.
Chicago Democratic Sen. Ira Silverstein approached the Senate press box Tuesday and said, "My first conversation will be with the inspector general. Thank you." He then left the floor shortly before the Senate recessed.
The 18-year Senate veteran was accused in public testimony last week of sending inappropriate messages, paying unwanted compliments and making late-night phone calls to Denise Rotheimer. The Ingleside victims-rights advocate was working with him during 2016 on legislation.
Silverstein has denied the allegations but resigned his leadership post last week.
Rotheimer's is one of two dozen complaints to the Legislative Ethics Commission which have sat idle for a year or more because the post was vacant. Her testimony spurred the commission to fill it temporarily with former federal prosecutor Julie Porter.
1 p.m.
The Illinois Senate has approved expanded authority for the Legislature's new inspector general.
The Senate voted 55-0 Tuesday to allow Julie Porter to investigate 27 pending ethics complaints even if the time limit for resolving them has expired.
Porter was named Saturday to the post which had been vacant for two years. Her appointment became an emergency last week when lawmakers began discussing an explicit prohibition on sexual harassment by legislators, staff members or lobbyists.
The plan revealed the fact that the office of the inspector — the expected enforcer — was empty. Legislators faced another embarrassment when a legislative activist testified about harassment by Chicago Democratic Sen. Ira Silverstein. Silverstein has denied the allegations but Denise Rotheimer pointed out that her complaint had sat idle for nearly a year.
Silverstein is on the floor and voted "aye."
The bill is HB137 .
12:50 p.m.
The Illinois Senate has convened amid a sexual-harassment quandary and the focus of the debacle is in attendance.
Chicago Democratic Sen. Ira Silverstein appeared on the floor Tuesday a week to the day that he was thrust into the sexual harassment spotlight. Crime-victims advocate Denise Rotheimer testified before a House committee that Silverstein sent her inappropriate messages and paid her unwanted compliments last year while the pair worked on legislation.
Silverstein walked onto the floor and waved at reporters in the press box. He spoke to a staff member and for several minutes with Senate President John Cullerton before taking his seat and working on a laptop computer. No one else approached or spoke to him.
Silverstein has denied Rotheimer's claims but resigned his leadership post last week.
4:55 a.m.
The Illinois General Assembly returns to Springfield on Tuesday for the final days of its fall session after spending last week wrestling a sexual-harassment quandary.
The House could take up action on legislation by House Speaker Michael Madigan to prohibit sexual harassment in the ethics law , require awareness training and put the legislative inspector general in charge of enforcement.
Focus shifted when critics pointed out that the inspector general's office was vacant for two years.
Then a legislative advocate publicized her experience with sexual harassment in the Capitol. She noted there's no one to investigate her case or other cases.
Former federal prosecutor Julie Porter was hurriedly named temporarily to the post Saturday.
Senate President John Cullerton plans legislation allowing Porter to extend the time limit for investigating existing claims.
