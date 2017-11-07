The Latest: Provo to elect city's first-ever female mayor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks during town hall meeting, in Lehi, Utah. Utah voters are set to choose a replacement for U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz during a special election Tuesday made necessary after the Republican's surprise resignation earlier this year. Curtis, the Republican mayor of the Mormon stronghold of Provo, is expected to sail to victory in a congressional district where Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo