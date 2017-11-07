The Latest: Provo to elect city's first-ever female mayor

The Latest on Election Day in Utah (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
Voters in Provo are choosing the city's first-ever female mayor.
Two women are running in Tuesday's nonpartisan Provo mayoral race after having emerged as the top two finishers in an August primary with nine candidates.
Provo School Board member Michelle Kaufusi touts her experience on the school board and says she would work to protect neighborhoods and the budget of Utah's third-largest city.
Utah Transit Authority board Vice Chairwoman Sherrie Hall Everett says she's familiar with the city's issues as a former city council member and has also worked on economic development and land-use committees.
They're running to replace Provo Mayor John Curtis, who is running in Tuesday's election for an open congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
Curtis, a Republican, is expected to win the race and resign quickly as mayor.
___
2:50 p.m.
Rebecca de Schweinitz says she's voting for Jim Bennett of the new independent United Utah Party because she likes the party's moderate agenda.
The history professor at Brigham Young University says she supported Republican John Curtis in the primary but became disillusioned after seeing how quickly he adopted the typical GOP talking points after he won the primary.
She likes the United Utah Party's plans to reform campaign finance and end redistricting and the stance on taking a more balanced approach to public lands. De Schweinitz, of Provo, also likes Bennett and the party's dedication to improving public education.
The mother of three who has lived in Utah since 2006 says she hopes the United Utah Party can use this election to gain a toehold in a state where Republicans have long dominated.
__
2:15 p.m.
Tawny Boyd says she's voting for Democratic candidate Kathleen Allen to replace former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz
Boyd, a Democrat from Moab, mailed in her ballot for Allen. She said likes Allen's experience as a physician and feels that she's thoughtful, shows compassion and is compassionate about health care and the environment.
Boyd is a 59-year-old administrative assistant who also serves on the Moab City Council.
She says she's watched Republican John Curtis over the years but doesn't think he's as moderate as he's made himself out to be.
Boyd says it will be a struggle for Allen to win the conservative congressional district but she thinks the Democrat can pull it off.
__
1:15 p.m.
Ada Wilson, a 59-year-old homemaker from Orem, says she's voting for Republican John Curtis to replace former Congressman Jason Chaffetz.
Wilson, who has been a Republican since she turned 18, said she seriously considered voting for United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett but ultimately mailed in her ballot last week for Curtis.
Wilson says Curtis is a better leader, more articulate and is moderate enough that he can work with people of both parties.
She says she agrees with Bennett's principles but felt he was a bit loud and brash.
__
11 a.m.
Utah's director of elections says voter turnout is about 31 percent so far in the heavily Republican district voting to replace former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
Elections Director Mark Thomas said Tuesday that statewide turnout is at 20 percent, which compares well to other local election years.
Provo mayor John Curtis is favored in the congressional race against Democrat Kathryn Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett.
Thomas says the turnout numbers so far are based on mail-in ballots, and he expects the figures to increase somewhat as voters head to polling places on Election Day.
He says Salt Lake and Utah counties have opened more polling places after long lines forced some voters to wait for hours last year, reversing a trend toward reducing the number of polling places with the switch to mail-in balloting.
__
6 a.m.
The Republican mayor of the Mormon stronghold of Provo is expected to sail to victory in a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz in a heavily GOP congressional district.
Despite facing competition from the son of a longtime Republican senator, John Curtis is the front-runner in a race where he's walked a fine line between supporting and distancing himself from President Donald Trump.
Democrat Kathryn Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett have tried to capitalize on discontent with Trump in Utah by tying Curtis to the president.
Curtis is considered more moderate than Chaffetz, who was known during his eight years in Congress for persistent investigations into Hillary Clinton.
Chaffetz abruptly resigned in June, citing a desire to spend more time with family, and became a paid contributor for Fox News.
