St. Cloud, Bloomington vote to raise tobacco age

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 11:42 AM

ST. CLOUD, Minn.

St. Cloud's mayor says he'll block the City Council's vote to raise the tobacco-buying age from 18 to 21.

Mayor Dave Kleis says he won't sign off on the resolution passed Monday night by the council on a 4-3 vote. The council would need five of its seven members to vote to overturn the mayor's action.

Meanwhile, the City Council in Bloomington voted to increase the age to 21 on an unanimous vote Monday night.

Edina and St. Louis Park were among the first Minnesota cities to raise the age to 21.

