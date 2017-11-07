Deputy on administrative duty after accidentally firing gun

A Rhode Island deputy sheriff is on administrative duty after he accidentally fired his handgun inside a Massachusetts hotel room.
A spokeswoman for the Rhode Island State Police says the officer was securing his personal, off-duty gun at the hotel in Rockland on Saturday when the gun fired and hit a wall. No one was injured in the incident.
Officials say the deputy sheriff is authorized but not required to carry a weapon while off-duty. He immediately contacted the Rockland Police Department, who investigated and found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Rockland police say the deputy sheriff was not intoxicated at the time and was not impaired.
The Rhode Island Division of Sheriffs and the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.
Comments