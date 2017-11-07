National Politics

ATF: Second person charged in connection with firearm heist

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:21 AM

GLENVILLE, N.Y.

Police and federal agents have arrested a second suspect in connection with the theft of more than 40 firearms last month from an upstate New York gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives in coordination with Schenectady (skeh-NEHK'-ta-dee) police arrested Jose Fontanez at his home Sunday night. The Times-Union reports 36-year-old Fontanez was arraigned Monday on charges of stealing firearms in federal court and was sent to jail.

ATF spokesman Matthew Myerson says Fontanez's arrest comes days after the Friday arraignment of 23-year-old Christian Roman, who is also charged in connection with the Oct. 23 theft. Police say a group broke into Target Sports in Glenville near Schenectady and stole approximately 40 firearms.

As of Monday, police say they had recovered about 20 of the stolen weapons.

