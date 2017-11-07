Clemson student vice president avoids impeachment

National Politics

Clemson University's student body vice president narrowly avoided impeachment after an 11-hour trial.

Local media outlets report Clemson's student senate voted 42-16 early Tuesday in favor of impeaching Jeran Stewart. Forty-four votes were needed for impeachment.

Stewart is black and has previously said the effort to remove him reflects racism on campus. He was among a dozen students who sat during the Pledge of Allegiance earlier this year. He says the impeachment effort began shortly thereafter.

The student who led the impeachment effort has said it had nothing to do with racism but rather began after Stewart was fired from his position as a resident assistant and charged with trespassing.

Stewart said that matter was resolved last summer. After the vote, he said he was glad he hadn't been removed.

