National Politics

The Latest: Polls open as voters pick Christie replacement

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 5:35 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

The Latest on the race for New Jersey governor (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Polls have opened in New Jersey as voters are choosing Republican Gov. Chris Christie's successor.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) and Democrat Phil Murphy are the leading candidates and are also facing off against five third-party candidates.

Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany.

Voters in New Jersey are also choosing lawmakers in the state Legislature and voting on two ballot questions.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

