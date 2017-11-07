National Politics

Wisconsin Senate set to pass tougher penalties for crimes

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 4:03 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The state Senate is set to approve a package of legislation that would stiffen penalties for a range of crimes.

The legislation would lift the three-year limit on juveniles serving time in the state's troubled youth prison and eliminate a judge's ability to order a youthful offender's record expunged at age 25.

Corrections officials would have to recommend revocation if someone on probation, parole or extended supervision is charged with a crime. Repeat offenders convicted of a wide range of crimes would face a five-year minimum sentence.

The package also creates a minimum three-year sentence for someone caught illegally possessing a gun while on parole, probation or extended supervision.

The Senate is expected to vote on the package Tuesday.

