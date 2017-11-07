National Politics

Senate to vote on crime victim amendment

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 4:03 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Senate is set to vote on a state constitutional amendment that would provide crime victims with a host of rights.

The Wisconsin Constitution and statutes already provide victims with a list of rights. The amendment largely duplicates the existing language but takes things a step further in several areas.

In addition to a right to privacy, victims could have information or records that could be used to locate them sealed, have the right to be heard at plea, parole, revocation, expungement and pardon proceedings and the right to refuse defense attorneys' requests for interviews, depositions or discovery.

The Senate is set to vote on the amendment Tuesday. The Assembly is scheduled to consider it Thursday.

A constitutional amendment must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum.

