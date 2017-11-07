National Politics

Bill tightening recounts in Wisconsin set for approval

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 4:03 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Election recounts would be more limited in Wisconsin under a bill set to clear the state Legislature.

The measure up for a final Senate vote Tuesday comes in response to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's 2016 recount even though she finished fourth in Wisconsin.

Under the Republican bill, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could petition for a recount. Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican Donald Trump by less than that margin in Wisconsin, but Stein — not Clinton — requested the recount.

Democrats have argued unsuccessfully that if a candidate is willing to pay for a recount, there's no reason to prevent them from doing it.

Gov. Scott Walker has signaled his support for the measure.

