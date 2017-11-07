National Politics

Former officer pleads guilty in Tennessee prostitution case

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:32 AM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

A former police officer in eastern Tennessee has pleaded guilty to paying someone to have sex while on duty.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 58-year-old Ralph O. Cline, Jr. has pleaded guilty to one count of patronizing prostitution.

The state police agency says Cline was a lieutenant with the Kingsport Police Department. The agency says he paid to have sex inside his unmarked police vehicle.

Kingsport is located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Knoxville.

