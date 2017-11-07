National Politics

Mayoral races held in Frederick, Annapolis, College Park

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:32 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Voters in some Maryland cities are preparing to choose their mayor and vote on other local issues.

In Frederick, Democratic Alderman Michael O'Connor is challenging Republican Mayor Randy McClement, who is finishing his second term in office.

Annapolis voters, meanwhile, are deciding Tuesday whether to re-elect Republican Mayor Mike Pantelides. Democrat Gavin Buckley is running against him.

College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn has three challengers in the city's race. In Gaithersburg, Mayor Jud Ashman is running unopposed.

