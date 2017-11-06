National Politics

Keno gambling up for vote in 10 New Hampshire cities

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:32 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

Voters in 10 New Hampshire cities will decide Tuesday whether to allow the electronic bingo game keno in bars and restaurants in an effort to raise money for full-day kindergarten.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a proposal into law in July allowing money from keno to fund kindergarten programs. He left it up to individual communities to decide whether to allow it. Towns will consider it next year.

Voters in Franklin already had their election on a ballot measure last month, and approved keno. Officials in Portsmouth decided against putting it on the ballot.

A number of cities also are holding elections for mayor, such as Manchester, where incumbent Republican Ted Gatsas once again faces Democrat Joyce Craig. Gatsas has served four, two-year terms.

