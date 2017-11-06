New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at the final debate at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York.
NYC to vote on giving Mayor Bill de Blasio a second term

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:15 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Voters in New York City are poised to decide whether to give Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) a second term leading the nation's largest city.

The Democrat is expected to prevail in a crowded race on Tuesday after facing only token opposition.

De Blasio has campaigned on efforts to increase affordable housing and address his city's high cost of living. He's also cited low crime rates and touted his administration's rollout of universal pre-K for four-year-olds.

The mayor's first term was dogged by feuds with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh), and investigations into campaign donations and pay-to-play politics.

De Blasio's toughest challenger is Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island, who has called the mayor ineffective. He also faces several third-party candidates.

