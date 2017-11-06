National Politics

Special election set to replace lawmaker who resigned

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 7:25 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A special election has been set following the resignation of a top Florida Democratic legislator who acknowledged having an extramarital affair with a lobbyist.

Gov. Rick Scott signed an executive order Monday scheduling a special primary for Jan. 30 and a special election for April 10 in former Sen. Jeff Clemens' Palm Beach County district.

Clemens was supposed to take over as leader of the Senate Democrats in 2019. He is the former mayor of Lake Worth and was elected to the Florida Senate in 2012.

Clemens said in a statement last month that he made mistakes that he was "ashamed" of, but he realized he couldn't become a "better person" if he remained in office.

