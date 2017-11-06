National Politics

Judge tosses lawsuit over Mississippi police shooting

Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:43 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

A federal judge is dismissing a civil lawsuit that sought $35 million in damages from a northeast Mississippi city and a white police officer in the shooting death of a black man.

U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock on Monday ruled that the relatives of the man, Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert, hadn't proved their case against the city of Tupelo or Officer Tyler Cook. She writes there's no proof that proof that Cook acted improperly in shooting Shumpert and no proof Tupelo failed to properly train Cook.

Federal and state prosecutors both ruled out criminal charges against Cook, despite claims by Shumpert's relatives that the shooting was unjustified.

The shooting sparked protests in northeast Mississippi's largest city, leading Tupelo to create a police advisory board.

