North Dakota governor looking into higher education system

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is setting his sights on the state's higher education system.
Burgum has scheduled a news conference Tuesday to make an announcement he says is aimed at ensuring the system is best able to meet the state's education and workforce needs. No other details were provided.
Burgum has said he believes the state's 11 colleges and universities can deliver a more affordable product and need to be more flexible and understanding of technology. He said the most successful schools are those that can spur other economic development.
The North Dakota University System is managed by the state Board of Higher Education. Voters in 2014 turned down an initiative that would have replaced the board with a three-member commission that reports to the governor.
