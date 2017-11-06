The Latest: Campaign money, tech school petitions submitted

The Latest on the deadline to submit ballot measure signatures to the secretary of state (all times local):
1 p.m.
South Dakota's House speaker has submitted thousands of signatures to qualify voter initiatives on campaign finance and state technical institutes for the 2018 ballot.
Republican Rep. Mark Mickelson said Monday that he turned in more than 19,000 signatures for the initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to improve tech school affordability. It would increase taxes on different tobacco products including a $1 hike per 20-cigarette pack.
Mickelson says he also turned in slightly over 18,000 signatures for the measure that would ban out-of-state political contributions for ballot questions.
Initiative groups hoping to go before voters next year face a crucial Monday deadline to turn in signatures to the secretary of state for review.
Initiated measures need nearly 14,000 valid signatures, and the Secretary of State's office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity.
9:48 a.m.
South Dakota ballot question groups hoping to put a slew of initiatives before voters next year are hitting a crucial campaign deadline.
Campaigns must turn in thousands of signatures by 5 p.m. Monday to the secretary of state. Supporters have been gathering names on issues ranging from legislative redistricting to establishing open primary elections.
Plans to loosen marijuana laws, cap the price state agencies pay for prescription drugs and ban out-of-state contributions for ballot questions are also among the dozen measures approved for petitioning.
Initiated measures need nearly 14,000 valid signatures, while constitutional amendments require almost 28,000 names to advance to the 2018 ballot.
The Secretary of State's office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity. Supporters of a government ethics amendment have already turned in their signatures.
