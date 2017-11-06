Iowa lowering flags to honor Texas shooting victims

Iowa's governor has ordered flags at state building buildings lowered to half-staff to honor the shooting church shooting victims.
Authorities say a lone gunman killed 26 people Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' order is in conjunction with President Donald Trump's flag order. The lowering of the flags will end at sunset Thursday.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to lower their flags as well.
