National Politics

Environment groups challenge pinyon-juniper removal plans

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 1:01 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Two environmental groups are challenging projects by the Bureau of Land Management which would remove pinyon-juniper in Hamblin Valley in southwest Utah.

The Deseret News reports the BLM projects are meant to improve the rangeland health for sage grouse, wild horse and burros.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and the Wild Utah Project are critical of the BLM's plan to remove the trees by chaining or using a mastication machine that uproots and mulches trees, which they say will have an impact on the area.

A 2014 environmental assessment of the tree removal plan found that there would be no "significant impact" of clearing the pinyon-juniper by mechanical means.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance had sought an injunction against the project, but it was denied Friday.

