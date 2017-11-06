Concerns raised over proposed border wall and Texas cemetery

Cecilia Hernandez carries flowers to her relatives' graves while cleaning up their plots for the Day of the Dead holiday on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Santa Rosalia Cemetery in Brownsville, Texas. Hernandez' grandparents and many other relatives are buried at the cemetery, which is located south of the border wall just north of the Rio Grande. Hernandez fears last year's approval of border gate funding will limit access to the cemetery. The Monitor via AP Nathan Lambrecht