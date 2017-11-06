National Politics

Raimondo orders flags lowered for church shooting victims

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 10:07 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is ordering flags across the state to be lowered in honor of the 26 people killed in a shooting at a Texas church.

The Democratic governor on Monday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

Raimondo says her heart breaks for the victims, and says that she and her husband send their thoughts and prayers.

She adds that they also pray that "leaders in Washington find the courage to make changes that will prevent the next tragedy."

In addition to those killed, around 20 people were injured in the shooting Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Authorities say the shooter, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in his vehicle.

