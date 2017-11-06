National Politics

Nebraska Air Force base expands protection against drones

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 10:11 AM

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb.

Officials say an Air Force base south of Omaha has expanded its defenses against drones and can stop any that venture within its boundaries of airspace.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a news release from the Offutt Air Force Base says it now has "a number of unique defense systems" to protect against drones while not going into specifics.

Drones are entirely off-limits within 3 miles of the base's airfield.

The message follows recent guidance from the Pentagon that lays out the military's authority to disable or shoot down any drone that violates airspace restrictions over a U.S. base.

The Federal Aviation Administration estimated last year that there are about 1.1 million drones in use. The agency predicted the number could grow to 4.5 million in 2021.

