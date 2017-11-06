National Politics

Charles City group wants renters to give names to landlords

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:30 AM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa

A Charles City group is proposing an ordinance that would require residents of rental properties to disclose their names to landlords.

The Globe Gazette newspaper reports the proposal is an effort to fight illegal drug activity and make Charles City neighborhoods safer.

City Administrator Steve Diers says officials are researching the proposal.

The anti-drug group SoFar proposed the plan. Group member Charley Thomson says the requirement would be part of the group's effort to reduce drug use and encourage drug users to seek treatment.

Rita Bettis, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, says her group would need to research the proposals but that such ordinances often are "housing discrimination dressed up as a crime-fighting tool."

Thompson says his group plans a public forum about the proposal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video