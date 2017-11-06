National Politics

Independent panel suggests pay increase for Utah lawmakers

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:58 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

An independent commission has recommended that Utah lawmakers get a pay raise for the first time in four years.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Legislative Compensation Commission made the recommendation last week, calling the raises overdue. State lawmakers have not increased their pay since 2013.

The commission also suggested paying lawmakers for more days each year, stating that they often work days for free.

The commission proposed raising legislative pay from $273 daily to $285, while boosting the number of paid days from 60 a year to 65.

Commission member Matthew Bell, a former Weber County commissioner, said lawmakers were provided a couple of avenues to make the raises happen while keeping public criticism down.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video