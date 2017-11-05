National Politics

Lawmakers return to Augusta after veto of marijuana law

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:07 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine lawmakers are returning to Augusta following Republican Gov. Paul LePage's veto of a bill to regulate and tax the sale of marijuana.

A two-thirds vote of lawmakers present Monday evening will determine whether or not the veto stands.

The bill that establishes rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana was previously approved with a veto-proof, two-thirds majority in the Senate, but not in the House.

LePage urged lawmakers to go back to the drawing board.

He cited concerns including how the Trump administration is going to treat the federal-state conflict in the proposal. He said he'd need assurances from the Trump administration before establishing a new industry and regulations.

