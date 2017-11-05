National Politics

Black government workers meet for conference in Delaware

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 6:00 PM

NEWARK, Del.

Dozens of African-American government workers have gathered in Delaware for a conference devoted to networking, training and public accountability.

The News Journal reports the Delaware chapter of the national Blacks in Government organization held its first regional conference in Newark this over the weekend.

Among the speakers was U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, the first African-American and first woman to represent the state in federal office.

The Delaware chapter of the national BIG organization, which advocates for equal opportunity for African Americans, was established last year.

According to the newspaper , in recent years, white state workers have been three times more likely to occupy management-level jobs compared with black civil servants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video