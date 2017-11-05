National Politics

Public hearing planned on alleged abuse at Whiting Forensic

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 3:05 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

A Republican state senator is holding a public hearing to discuss operations at Connecticut's only maximum-security psychiatric hospital, where nearly a dozen employees have been charged with alleged abuse.

Heather Somers of Groton, a Senate co-chairman of the General Assembly's Public Health Committee, says she has invited the state's Departments of Public Health and Mental Health and Addiction Services to testify on Nov. 13 at the Legislative Office Building and answer questions from legislators.

Members of the public, including current and former employees, will also have an opportunity to speak.

Last month, a tenth staff member at the state-run Whiting Forensic Division of the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown was arrested in connection with alleged abuse of a patient. Thirty-seven staff members are also on administrative leave pending an investigation.

