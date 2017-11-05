National Politics

Boston, other Massachusetts cities elect mayors on Tuesday

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 2:19 PM

BOSTON

Candidates for mayor and other municipal offices are making their final pitches to voters before Election Day in dozens of Massachusetts communities.

In Boston, voters will decide Tuesday whether to return Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh to office for a second term. Walsh is opposed by City Councilor Tito Jackson.

Framingham will elect its first mayor after residents voted to adopt a city form of government. The candidates are Yvonne Spicer, an executive at Boston's Museum of Science, and former state Rep. John Stefanini.

In Lynn, state Sen. Thomas McGee is trying to unseat incumbent Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy.

City councilors Ruthanne Fuller and Scott Lennon are vying to succeed outgoing Newton Mayor Setti Warren, who's running for governor.

The Lawrence mayoral contest pits incumbent Daniel Rivera against former Mayor William Lantigua.

