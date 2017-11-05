National Politics

Paul grateful for 'overwhelming support' after assault

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 12:14 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he has received overwhelming support following an injury after an assault at his home.

Paul posted on his Twitter account Sunday that he and his wife were grateful for the support "after Friday's unfortunate incident." Kentucky State Police say Paul had minor injuries. Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Boucher and charged him with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury.

Boucher was taken to the Warren County Jail, where records show he was released on Saturday on a $7,500 bond with a court date scheduled for Thursday. Boucher did not return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

A spokeswoman for Paul said the senator was "blindsided" by the assault but did not provide more details.

