Murphy, Guadagno making final pushes in governor's race

The gubernatorial race in New Jersey is now headed into the final stretch.

The two major party candidates had packed schedules on Sunday as they continued their get out the vote efforts in advance of Tuesday's election.

Democrat Phil Murphy's schedule featured an evening rally in Asbury Park with rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) was continuing her 60-stop bus tour that included scheduled visits to a church, a hot dog restaurant and a Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Murphy's central promise is electrifying the state's sluggish economy. Guadagno wants to slash New Jersey's sky-high property taxes.

Murphy leads Guadagno in polls and campaign cash in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Chris Christie. Five independent and third-party candidates are also running.

