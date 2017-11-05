Sex-harassment bill puts Illinois leaders on the defensive

FILE - In this July 4, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, and Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, talk on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. After Denise Rotheimer testified on Oct. 31, 2017, that Illinois State Sen. Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, sexually harassed her last year, Madigan plans to call legislation requiring sexual-harassment awareness training for everyone working in the Illinois state Capitol this week. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal