National Politics

Central Texas trooper killed when patrol car struck

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 9:33 AM

TEMPLE, Texas

Officials say a veteran Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has died after his patrol car was struck during an unrelated traffic stop.

A DPS statement says 63-year-old Sr. Trooper Thomas Nipper died following the accident around 3 p.m. Saturday in Temple.

Authorities say Nipper was conducting a traffic stop on shoulder of southbound Interstate 35 when his vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck. Officials say Nipper was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The law enforcement agency says the accident is under investigation and didn't immediately provide additional details on the other vehicles or drivers.

Nipper was commissioned as a DPS trooper in January 1983 and was stationed in Temple. He's survived by a wife and three children.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

