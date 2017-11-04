National Politics

McAlester restoring water outage, thousands affected

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 5:04 PM

McALESTER, Okla.

The mayor of McAlester says at least some water service has been restored to most of the approximately 28,000 city and rural customers who lost service, including the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Mayor John Browne says one of the city's four pumps was working Saturday after a fire and a water line break shut off service, but the system will be shut down for about four hours starting at 7 a.m. Sunday for repairs.

Browne says pumps and fire trucks maintained water pressure at the hospital in the city of about 18,000, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

State prison officials say bottled water was brought to two prisons in the city and prisoner visitations are canceled on Sunday because of the planned system shut down.

