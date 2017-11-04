National Politics

Police: Fleeing robbery suspect struck by police car, killed

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 3:26 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Authorities say an armed robbery suspect was killed when he was struck by an unmarked police car during a chase in suburban Washington.

Montgomery County police said Friday that four other suspects had also been arrested.

Local media reported that the suspects fled in a van from an armed robbery of a check-cashing business.

During a pursuit on the Beltway, police spokesman Capt. Paul Starks says one occupant exited the vehicle and was hit. He died at the scene.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, which continued into Prince George's County.

Starks says the suspects may have been involved in previous robberies in Montgomery County. He says multiple firearms were recovered from the van.

None of the five suspects were immediately identified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video