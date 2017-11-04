National Politics

University to host parole hearings

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:49 AM

HAMMOND, La.

Southeastern Louisiana University is calling it a "real world educational opportunity" — state parole hearings taking place on campus in Hammond.

The university says in a news release that its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will host the hearings on Nov. 16 in the third floor Student Union Ballroom.

While parole board members will hear testimony in the ballroom, the offenders seeking parole will not be present. They will participate via video streaming.

University officials warn that testimony in the campus meeting room could include emotional and possibly disturbing testimony.

The university says retired state appellate court Judge James Kuhn played a major role in bringing the hearings to campus. Kuhn is a 1968 graduate of Southeastern. He also brought appellate court hearings to the Southeastern campus.

