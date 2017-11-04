Lewiston, Auburn consider merger into single city

In a Jan. 27, 2016 photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, center, makes a full-on sales pitch for consolidating Lewiston and Auburn into one city during a lunchtime meeting with the mayors of both cities, Auburn Mayor Jonathan LaBonte, left and Lewiston Mayor Robert Macdonald, at Simones' Hot Dog Stand in Lewiston, Maine. Residents will have the final say Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 on whether to combine the two former mill cities that are separated by the Androscoggin River. The Lewiston Sun-Journal via AP Russ Dillingham