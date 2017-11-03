National Politics

Police: 1 wounded by officer in shooting during traffic stop

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 9:03 AM

MATTAWAN, Mich.

Authorities say an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop in southwestern Michigan left one person wounded and prompted the lockdown of nearby schools as a precaution.

State police say a Mattawan Police Department officer fired a gun Friday morning, wounding a woman. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Two other people reportedly fled from the traffic stop, but police say they were taken into custody shortly afterward.

Police didn't immediately release specifics about what led to the shooting.

Schools including Mattawan Consolidated Schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, since they're located close to the scene in Mattawan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video